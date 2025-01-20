Sergeant first class (res.) Eviatar Ben Yehuda falls in West Bank operation

The IDF said on Monday that Sergeant first class (res.) Eviatar Ben Yehuda, 31 from Nitzan on the Gaza border, was killed by an explosive device in a military operation in the northern West Bank. His family was informed.

The incident occurred in the Palestinian village of Tammun south of Jenin. The military said four othes were hurt in the including the battalion commander who suffered serious injuries. The IDF said it was investigating the event, details of which remain confidential.

2 View gallery Sergeant first class (res.) Eviatar Ben Yehuda ( Photo: IDF )

2 View gallery Scene of the deadly explosion in Tammun

Ben Yehuda was considered a professional and valued fighter who had been serving in the reserves since the Hamas massacre of Oct. 7

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

IDF forces have been operating in Tammun where armed terrorists were identified and the villages around it out of concern that it is used in the smuggling of weapons and explosives across the Jordanian border.

Scene of the deadly explosion in Tammun





Security officials said that they would take severe action if Palestinian prisoners who are let out of jail as part of the cease-fire and hostage release deal if they attempt to resume terror activity or attempt to rebuild the terrorist infrastructure on the West Bank.

"We will identify any effort and use firepower against anyone suspected of terrorists," they said. "We will operate from the air and from land."