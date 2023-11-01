Hamas siphons fuel from hospitals, IDF reveals in intercepted call

In recording, Hamas commander repeatedly alludes to Hamas taking fuel from Indonesian Hospital’s stocks

IDF: Hamas siphons fuel from hospitals at expense of Gaza civilians
(Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

The IDF revealed Wednesday evening a recording of an intercepted phone call between a Hamas commander and the head of a hospital in the Gaza Strip, suggesting that the terrorist group has been diverting resources, particularly fuel, from hospitals for its military activities, leaving Gazan civilians without essential services.
In the recording, a commander from Hamas's Western Jabaliya Battalion is heard speaking to a Gazan resident, with the director of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza's Beit Lahia also on the line, and the commander repeatedly alludes to Hamas taking fuel from the hospital’s stocks, “working as a government for the sake of the country.”
1 View gallery
Graphic of the Indonesian Hospital in the Gaza Strip Graphic of the Indonesian Hospital in the Gaza Strip
Graphic of the Indonesian Hospital in the Gaza Strip
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
The army said that despite the sensitive nature of the intelligence, it chose to release the audio to highlight Hamas's misuse of humanitarian resources in the Gaza Strip
