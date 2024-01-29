Terror tunnel discovered under cemetery in heart of Khan Younis

The Israel Defense Forces 98th Division discovered an underground tunnel located under the Bani Suheila cemetery in the heart of Khan Younis, the IDF spokesman announced on Monday.

While investigating the tunnel, the forces came across explosives, sliding doors and blast-proof doors, and eliminated terrorists who were inside the underground tunnel.

