Terror tunnel discovered under cemetery in heart of Khan Younis

The Israel Defense Forces 98th Division discovered an underground tunnel located under the Bani Suheila cemetery in the heart of Khan Younis, the IDF spokesman announced on Monday.
Read more:
While investigating the tunnel, the forces came across explosives, sliding doors and blast-proof doors, and eliminated terrorists who were inside the underground tunnel.
Forces who marked the tunnel's route located an office from which a Khan Younis Brigade battalion commander managed the attack on October 7, including an operations room, a command and control center and the living quarters of senior officials of the Hamas terrorist organization. The tunnel was also used by Hamas to command their attacks against IDF forces both above and below ground, according to the IDF.
This tunnel, dug by the Hamas terrorist organization, is part of a complex underground labyrinth. It measured at about a kilometer long and 20 meters deep.
At the end of the investigation, the tunnel was demolished by forces of the Yahalom special engineering unit.