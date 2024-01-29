Israeli officials, Families of hostages slam coalition members calling to settle in Gaza

Minister and War Cabinet member Gadi Eisenkot issued a sharp rebuke on Monday of participants of a conference held in Jerusalem on Sunday calling for a voluntary population transfer of Gazans out of the Strip the establishment of Israeli resettlements there.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

More stories:

The conference in Jerusalem under the banner "Return to Gaza," was attended by members of the coalition including cabinet ministers while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu refrained from comment on the event although it may have serious ramifications for Israel's position internationally as well as for internal politics.

"Everyone who participated in the event in Jerusalem, and especially elected officials – had not learn anything from the events of the past year about the importance of a broad national consensus and solidarity in Israeli society," Eisenkot said.

4 View gallery Yaakov Margi, Itamar Ben-Gvir at the conference, Gadi Eisenkot ( Photo: Dana Kopel, REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun, Alex Kolomoisky )

"While IDF soldiers are fighting shoulder to shoulder in a just war, and while we choose to see what unites us, setting aside disagreements for the sake of common goals, others find time to attend an event that divides Israeli society, increases mistrust in the government and its elected officials, and reintroduces rifts in the public," Eizenkot said.

Welfare Minister Yaakov Margi also distanced himself from the messages coming out of the conference. "This is a very sensitive period; there’s a need for restraint. There will be a time for ideological aspirations and opinions made by various people later. At the moment, our soldiers are deep in the Gaza Strip, risking their lives. Please, let's not burden them with disputes. There’s a proper time for everything," he said in an interview on an Israeli radio station.

Regarding the ministers and Knesset members who participated in the conference, Margi said, "I don't lecture anyone! Everyone should take responsibility for themselves; people need to understand the importance of current events and understand the significance of their role.”

4 View gallery Conference held in Jerusalem ( Photo: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun )

Former Meretz MK Yair Golan talked to Ynet in an interview on Monday saying, "This conference is infuriating. While bereaved families are mourning, while the hostages’ families don’t know their fate, while IDF soldiers are fighting in the Gaza Strip, these people found time to celebrate. Whoever speaks about Israel’s winning through unity, this is not how it’s done, this is how you weaken the IDF and weaken the State of Israel," he said.

"Any person with a sound mind understands that Israel needs the support of countries in the region, and the massive support of the United States, and these people are damaging Israel's image worldwide. This is a blow to national security.”

4 View gallery Nissim Vaturi ( Photo: Avi Chai )

Deputy Knesset Speaker MK Nissim Vaturi, who participated in the conference, pushed back on the criticizm. "It was a conference about Israel’s unity and victory in Gaza. I don't think anyone doesn't want to win," he told Ynet in an interview.

"We won’t win without taking territory in Gaza. We’ll have victory only if we take territory, a part of the Strip, so that they understand." He said he supports rebuilding settlements in Gaza after Israel pulled out of the Strip and removed its Jewish residents in 2005. "We don’t have concrete outlines for this yet."





Harsh criticism by hostages' families

Meanwhile, families of Israeli hostages held captive in Gaza since the October 7 massacre, expressed harsh criticism of the conference and the elected officials who attended it. "We thought the Israeli public stands with us, but we woke up to a stab in the back," said Yizhar Lifshitz, son of Oded and Yocheved Lifshitz . Oded is still held in Gaza.

4 View gallery Ofri Bibas ( Photo: Roie Rubinstein )

"There was dancing and cheering in Jerusalem yesterday," Lifshitz said. "We felt as if someone put a knife into us. We haven't even built one house in communities that were destroyed, we haven't returned even one Israeli from the north and south who were evacuated from their home. Is now the right time? Soldiers are fighting together, and you’re dancing?"

Ofri Bibas, sister of Yarden Bibas who was abducted to Gaza along with his wife Shiri and their children Ariel and Kfir , added: "After the meeting of intelligence chiefs in Paris, we had a glimmer of hope that maybe we’d still see them alive, but we woke up to the feeling that the government gave up on them. It feels like they’re dancing on their blood. They gave up on them because they’re dealing with settling in Gaza.”

Meirav Leshem Gonen, mother of Romi who was abducted into Gaza, said: "Yesterday evening I felt that we hadn't learned anything. The talk about a population transfer disgusted me. How inappropriate it is to talk about it right now. We experienced a second Holocaust within our own country. Let's make sure that we can guarantee our people’s security and bring back our loved ones.”