Palestinians report clashes in Khan Younis; Syria reports 20 killed in alleged US airstrike

Palestinian residents in Gaza reported Saturday overnight that intense clashes are taking place in Khan Younis between IDF forces and Hamas terrorists. Meanwhile, Israeli Air Force fighter jets have been conducting a series of airstrikes against terror targets in the Strip’s central area.

At the same time, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported Saturday that 20 pro-Iranian militia operatives in Syria were killed in an alleged U.S. airstrike. According to the report, some of those eliminated were "not of Syrian descent."

2 View gallery IDF soldiers operating in Khan Younis ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

According to Arab news outlet Al Arabiya, the strikes hit eight trucks moving from Iraq to Syria, reportedly delivering weapons to the militia’s operatives. The report also added some killed in the strike were Lebanese nationals.

This comes after two rockets were fired from Syria toward Israel on Friday, prompting the IDF to strike terror targets on the Syrian side of Mount Hermon.

2 View gallery RADM Daniel Hagari ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

Commenting on the escalating tensions along the Lebanese border, IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari emphasized on Friday the Israeli military's continued efforts to conduct vigorous attacks and disrupt Hezbollah's presence near the northern border.