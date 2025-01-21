Trump lifts sanctions on West Bank settlers

Hours earlier settlers riot in Palestinian villages setting property on fire; decision is a reversal of a major policy action by former President Joe Biden's administration

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday rescinded sanctions imposed by the former Biden administration on far-right West Bank settler groups and individuals accused of being involved in violence against Palestinians, the new White House website said.
The website said Trump rescinded Executive Order 14115 issued on Feb. 1, 2024, which authorized the imposition of certain sanctions "on Persons Undermining Peace, Security, and Stability in the West Bank."
2 View gallery
מתנחלים הציתו מבנים וכלי רכב בכפר פלסטינימתנחלים הציתו מבנים וכלי רכב בכפר פלסטיני
Serttlers set property on fire in the West Bank
(Photo: Fire and Rescue Authority )
Trump's decision is a reversal of a major policy action by former President Joe Biden's administration which had slapped sanctions on numerous Israeli settler individuals and entities, freezing their U.S. assets and generally barring Americans from dealing with them.
U.S. sanctions on settlers landed after the Biden administration repeatedly urged the Israeli government to take action to hold extremists to account for actions that Washington believes set back hopes for a two-state solution between Israelis and Palestinians.
Trump's approach to settlements was significantly different. During his first term in 2019, Trump had abandoned the long-held U.S. position that the settlements are illegal before it was restored by Biden.
Israel Ganz, chairman of the main Yesha settler council who has close ties with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, told Reuters. in October that he expected the sanctions to be lifted in the event of a Trump win.
