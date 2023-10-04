The 68th Jerusalem march is underway: Streets will be blocked - everything you need to know

The traditional Jerusalem main march will start at noon on Wednesday and, like every year, there will be changes to the traffic regulations in the city. Even before that, there are marches along several different routes, including a festive event. Israel Police have deployed hundreds of police officers, security forces and volunteers throughout the capital to secure the march, during which time roads will be blocked.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

More stories:

The main parade will leave at 15:00 from Bezalel Street next to Sacher Park, pass through Hillel, Ben Sira and King David streets and end at the First Station complex. About an hour and a half before that, the following roads will be closed to traffic: Ben Zvi (in the section between the Agrippas and Rupin Junction), Bezalel, Ben Yehuda, Shmuel Hanagid, Be'eri, King George, Agron, Hillel, Ben Sira, King David, David Ramez. Rabin Boulevard will be closed to traffic from the corner of Zusman Street and HaNassi Hashishi (The 6th President) boulevard, toward Ben Zvi Street. The march will end at First Station.

1 View gallery Police protect the Jerusalem March in 2022 ( Photo: Israel Police spokesman )

Changes are expected in the traffic arrangements also in the streets leading to and tangential to these roads, according to police. "The traffic lanes that will be closed will be opened in stages according to the progress of the march and its end in the evening," the police said in a statement.

The municipality announced that thousands of marchers from Israel and around the world will participate in the main parade, including representative groups, marching bands, IDF soldiers, street performers, dance groups and more, who will come to make the capital's residents and visitors happy for the 68th time

This is the 68th year that the Jerusalem Parade will take place on the Sukkot festival, and alongside the main parade, there will also be special events with a performance by the Israeli dance troupe Mayumana and a concert by Dudu Aharon, other dance performances, inflatables, a drumming circle and more. The municipality said in a statement that "the march is one of the biggest recorded events in Israel during the Sukkot holiday, in which tens of thousands of participants from the country and about 90 countries around the world are expected to participate. Everyone comes to march through the city's special landscapes and unique sites, in a colorful and spectacular event."

Event in Sacher Park