‘Hamas is blackmailing Israel’

Hamas continues to blackmail Israel, even as the hostage-for-ceasefire deal was signed and is being implemented, according to Mideast analyst Yoni Ben-Menachem.

He said, “When you make a deal with a terror organization such as Hamas or Hezbollah, you know what to expect. This was expected by the Israelis.”

Ben-Menachem was referring to Hamas’s decision to hold civilian hostage Arbel Yehud during the previous release on Saturday, even though she was expected to be released. In response, Israel delayed allowing Gazans from the northern part of the Strip to return home.

