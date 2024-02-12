Russians train to operate Iranian drones in Syria, Ukraine says

Russian operators of Iran-produced drones train in Syria, Ukraine's Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) said on Monday.

According to the statement, the training is conducted by Lebanese Hezbollah Police and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on the premises of Syria's Shayrat airbase.

An Iranian-made drone shot down in Ukraine ( Photo: Reuters )

GUR stated that Russian troops practice operating HESA Shahed-136 and Ababil-3 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and Raad remotely controlled air defense system.

The training is said to be led by a Hezbollah commander Kamal Abu Sadiq, who specializes in drone manufacturing and maintenance.

The Intelligence office also claimed that Russia intends to send Syrian mercenaries, receiving training at the Shayrat base, to fight in Ukraine.

I am grateful to each mobile air defense group warrior who protects our infrastructure and people on a daily basis. Only this night did they shoot down 40 "Shahed" drones, which account for the majority of what Russia has fired.



We have already shot down 359 such drones since… pic.twitter.com/l7Vx0Bg1UK — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 11, 2024

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday that Ukrainian troops "shot down 40 Shahed drones," indicating Russia's wide use of the Iran-produced UAVs.

In a previous statement, GUR said that the Russian military is using Starlink terminals produced by Elon Musk's SpaceX for satellite Internet in the occupied territories in Ukraine.

Aftermath of a Russian drone attack in Kyiv earlier this year ( Photo: Reuters )

The reports come as the Russia-Ukraine war approaches its two-year mark and Kyiv fears air defense missile shortages amid delays in Western security assistance. Earlier on Friday, the Russian ambassador to Israel said that the Kremlin hopes Israel would not change its stance on refusing to supply arms to Ukraine.

The U.S. Institute for the Study of War predicts Russian troops' "consistent large-scale aviation operations supporting Russian ground offensives in Ukraine."