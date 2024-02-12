Biden will deal with Netanyahu with 'tough love,' US official warns

On Sunday evening, following a conversation in which U.S. President Joe Biden asked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to send an Israeli delegation to the ongoing hostage release talks in Cairo, a Biden administration official said the president is determined to achieve a deal between Israel and Hamas, saying failure is not an option, and adding that he will deal with Netanyahu with “tough love."

Biden sees this as an opportunity to achieve a humanitarian cease-fire, and possibly halt Israel's efforts to conduct a military operation in Rafah. During the conversation with the Israeli premier, Biden emphasized his concern that such an operation could lead to a disaster, since there are over a million Palestinian refugees currently holed up in the area, mostly living in tents. Additionally, they discussed the humanitarian aid that goes into the Gaza Strip, with Biden emphasizing that 200 trucks need to be able to enter the enclave on a daily basis.

1 View gallery Biden will deal with Netanyahu with 'tough love' ( Photo: Miriam Alester, Eros Hoagland / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AF )

Netanyahu has assembled a War Cabinet meeting after the conversation, in which he discussed Israel’s participation in the Cairo talks following present Biden's request. Israel is conditioning it's participation in these talks on a deal that would help jumpstart another hostage release, but both Benny Gantz and Gadi Eizenkot claim Netanyahu is stalling. Additionally, Israeli officials claim Netanyahu is in no position to refuse the president's request, explaining that refusing to attend these talks would be followed by international condemnation for torpedoing another deal.