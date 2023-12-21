Masked men beat, rob Israeli woman and her 5-yer-old daughter in New York





Surveillance video shows attack on Israeli woman, 5-year-old daughter on Staten Island in New York





An Israeli woman, 33, and her 5-year-old daughter were brutally attacked and robbed this week by four masked gunmen who broke into their home in Staten Island, New York. The woman was hit in the head with the butt of a gun and required medical attention.

Surveillance video of the attack was released by police to the public on Wednesday evening.

The Israeli community in New York commented on the incident, which occurred on Monday, saying it has been "shocked by the videos that look like the stuff of horror movies. Only barbarians could beat a woman and a girl like that."

2 View gallery Masked gunman captured on surveillance video footage inside home in Staten Island

In the footage from security cameras in the house distributed by the police, four armed men with masks on their faces were seen breaking down the front door and looking for items to steal in drawers. The mother and her daughter who were attacked, her 4-year-old son and a 54-year-old nanny were in the house at the time. The father of the family was not home that night, which has raised suspicion among members of the Israeli community that the break-in was planned in advance.

The mother of the family was sleeping in her room when the burglars entered her house, and woke up when they came into her room and pointed a gun at her. The robbers shouted at her, "Where's the money?" and she replied that she didn't have any cash at home, but said that they should take what they wanted as long as they didn't hurt her children. The burglars then hit her with the gun several times and slammed her head against the wall.

2 View gallery Armed robber inside a home in Staten Island

The burglars then dragged the 5-year-old girl, whose face was bruised and bleeding apparently after being attacked and falling, into the room where the mother was. They continued to demand cash and jewelry from the mother, even though she insisted she didn't have any at home. Finally, the burglars left the house with several mobile phones.

Police have opened an investigation into the incident; They believe that these are professional criminals, and are asking for the public's help in finding them. A cash reward of $10,000 was offered to anyone who would help lead to their arrest.