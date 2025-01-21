IDF says Gazans court return north if cease-fire holds

In a message on Tuesday, Avichay Adraee warns against civilians approaching troops deployed in the Strip or the border with Israel and say instructions would be given regarding safe passage when it is possible 

Einav Halabi|
The IDF Arabic language spokesperson Avichay Adraee on Tuesday issued a warning to Gazans not to approach troops still deployed in the Strip or the border with Israel, to avoid danger or friction that could be the result of misunderstandings.
"Approaching troops could endanger you. We intend to ensure full compliance with the agreement," he said. The civilians were specifically warned against nearing troops in the area of Rafah and the Philadelphi corridor as well as the buffer zone cleared along the Gaza border with Israel
2 View gallery
דובר צה"ל בערבית, אל"ם אביחי אדרעי, בהודעה לתושבי עזה בנוגע לקרבה לכוחות צה״ל באיזורדובר צה"ל בערבית, אל"ם אביחי אדרעי, בהודעה לתושבי עזה בנוגע לקרבה לכוחות צה״ל באיזור
IDF posts warning to Gaza not to near troops, Israel border, Rafah area
(Photo: IDF)
2 View gallery
ההרס ברפיחההרס ברפיח
Gazans return to Rafah after the cease-fire comes into effect
(Photo: Jehad Alshrafi / AP)
In his announcement Adraee said that if Hamas lived up to the commitments in the cease-fire deal, they would be able to return to areas in northern Gaza next week. "As of next week, residents will be able to return to the north of the Strip and instructions would be posted accordingly.
Gazans return to Rafah after the cease-fire comes into effect
(Reuters )

The spokesperson said that movement from the South to the north of the Gaza Strip, toward the Netzarim Corridor is still dangerous because of the activity of troops in the area. "When movement there will be possible, instructions will be made about the safe passages."
Adraee added that there is considerable danger to fisherman, divers and swimmers in the Mediterranean Sea and they are urged to avoid entering the water in the coming days.
