Golan, Galilee targeted after IDF strikes Hezbollah deep in Lebanon's Beqaa for 2nd night

Hezbollah fired rockets and drones at the Golan Heights and Upper Galilee on Wednesday after the IDF said it had struck Hezbollah weapons storage facilities in the area of the Lebanese Beqaa Valley some 100 kilometers north of the Israel-Lebanon border, for the second consecutive night. "Following the strikes, secondary explosions were identified, indicating the presence of large amounts of weapons in the facilities that were struck," the military said. According to the Lebanese NBN channel, one person was killed, and 16 others injured, among them five children.
Residents of communities on the Golan Heights were urged to remain near their shelters and avoid unnecessary travel and large gatherings.
Hezbollah said overnight that four of its members were killed on Wednesday, bringing the fatality rate in the terror group to 419 since the war began in October.
On Tuesday, the Iran-backed terror group launched some 135 rockets and drones at Israel in response to Israeli attacks. Hezbollah claimed responsibility for a ground-to-air missile fired at an Israeli fighter jet, and for 12 attacks on Israel in the course of the day.