Golan, Galilee targeted after IDF strikes Hezbollah deep in Lebanon's Beqaa for 2nd night

Hezbollah fired rockets and drones at the Golan Heights and Upper Galilee on Wednesday after the IDF said it had struck Hezbollah weapons storage facilities in the area of the Lebanese Beqaa Valley some 100 kilometers north of the Israel-Lebanon border, for the second consecutive night. "Following the strikes, secondary explosions were identified, indicating the presence of large amounts of weapons in the facilities that were struck," the military said. According to the Lebanese NBN channel, one person was killed, and 16 others injured, among them five children.