Former US ambassador to Israel Martin Indyk dies at 73

Martin Indyk, a former U.S. ambassador to Israel and a distinguished diplomat who played a key role in Middle East peace efforts, has died. He died on Thursday at the age of 73.

Indyk’s career spanned decades of service dedicated to fostering peace and understanding in one of the world's most volatile regions. He served as the U.S. ambassador to Israel twice, from 1995 to 1997 and from 2000 to 2001, under presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush.

2 View gallery Former US ambassador to Israel Martin Indyk ( Photo: Reuters )

During his tenure, he was instrumental in facilitating peace negotiations between Israel and its neighbors, particularly during the Oslo Accords and Camp David Summit.

Born in London in 1951 and raised in Australia, Indyk moved to the United States in the 1970s, becoming a naturalized citizen in 1993. He held a Ph.D. in international relations from the Australian National University and was a respected scholar, authoring several books on Middle Eastern politics.

Indyk’s career also included roles as assistant secretary of state for Near Eastern affairs and special envoy for Israeli-Palestinian negotiations. His expertise and commitment to diplomacy were widely recognized, earning him respect across the political spectrum.

2 View gallery Indyk and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo: AFP )

After retiring from government service, Indyk continued to contribute to international relations as a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution and through his writings and public speaking. He remained a passionate advocate for peace in the Middle East until his passing.

Martin Indyk is survived by his wife, Jill, and their two children.