Netanyahu dismisses Gallant, appoints Katz as defense minister

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed Defense Minister Yoav Gallant Tuesday evening, citing a breakdown in trust during the country's ongoing war.

In a statement, Netanyahu said that while there had been productive cooperation in the early months of the war, significant differences in strategy had emerged between him and Gallant in recent months.

"At a time of war, full trust between the prime minister and the defense minister is critical," Netanyahu said. "Unfortunately, this trust has eroded, and attempts to bridge the gaps have failed." He noted that the differences were not only made public in an "unacceptable manner" but had also reached Israel's enemies, who had "derived great benefit" from the situation.

The prime minister emphasized that while open debate is part of his decision-making process, the public nature of the trust issue had made it impossible to continue the current working relationship. "This crisis has become public knowledge and prevents the proper management of the war effort," Netanyahu said. He added that most members of the government and the Security Cabinet shared the same sentiment.

Netanyahu announced that Israel Katz, the foreign minister and a veteran politician who previously served as finance and intelligence minister, would replace Gallant as defense minister. Describing Katz as a "bulldozer" with a combination of "responsibility and quiet determination," Netanyahu praised his extensive experience and leadership, saying Katz was well-equipped to lead the defense effort during this critical period.

Additionally, Netanyahu revealed that he had invited former Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar to join the coalition as foreign minister. Sa'ar, a longtime member of Israel's Security Cabinet, is seen as bringing valuable experience in policy and defense matters. Netanyahu expressed confidence that Sa'ar’s inclusion would strengthen the government and coalition stability, which he described as essential during wartime.

"I am convinced these steps will reinforce the government and the Cabinet, ensuring they work together in harmony for the security of Israel and the victory of the nation," Netanyahu concluded.

