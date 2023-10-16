'Don't worry, Daddy's got a gun': Israeli family documents Hamas attack drama

On a Saturday morning last week, many families were trapped in their homes in Kibbutz Kisufim while Hamas terrorists infiltrated the area, murdered residents, and set houses on fire with people still inside them. The Shaked family is one of the families who lived in the kibbutz. The Parents Shoshi and Yotam and their children, 11-year-old Roni and 8-year-old Erez, spent a total of 17 hours in a safe room before being evacuated to safety.
At some point, Shoshi realized the family might not survive the terrorist attack and decided to document what was happening.
She recorded the sounds of gunfire outside, the moment she went to get a knife from the kitchen, her concern for her neighbor who was alone with two young children, and the tense talk with her son. "I'm afraid the terrorists might enter," he said. "Don't worry, Dad has a gun," she replied, and her son responded, "They have guns too."
Filmmaker Dana Yisraeli edited Shoshi’s videos into a four-minute video, which has been shared in multiple languages, highlighting the dreadful moments, the sheltering in the safe room, and the eventual rescue by IDF forces.
Following the attack eight residents and six Thai foreign workers were killed in Kibbutz Kisufim. Among the victims was a 90-year-old woman who was dragged from her home’s safe room and executed in her living room, and a family that refused to leave the safe room and killed after Hamas terrorists set fire to their home.
The final rescue from Kibbutz Kisufim was completed after 72 hours, with some of the rescue team members losing their lives during the operations.