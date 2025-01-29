Trump's plan for the Palestinians: Viable or unrealistic?

Former Israeli Ambassador to the United States Danny Ayalon: 'Trump is showing that he is really thinking outside the box'

Lidar Grave-Lazi, ILTV|
Is U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to relocate Palestinians to Jordan and Egypt viable? According to former Israeli Ambassador to the United States Danny Ayalon, it may not be as far-fetched as it seems.
TRUMP’S GAZA PLAN
(ILTV)
Ayalon told ILTV News that while the idea has faced strong pushback from Jordan, the concern is that an influx of Palestinians could destabilize the kingdom.
“About 80% of Jordanians are Palestinians,” Ayalon explained. “Certainly, King Abdullah wouldn’t want them to be there and take over, as they have tried before.”
As for Egypt, Ayalon noted that while the Sinai Peninsula is vast and could temporarily accommodate Palestinians, Egypt would not agree to such a move without Palestinian approval.
“Trump is showing that he is really thinking outside the box,” Ayalon said. “He is thinking like a constructor, a real estate guy—given this chaotic situation in Gaza and the rubble, you cannot really build with all this population, so it would be easier to move them out and back.”
