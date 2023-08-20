Iron Dome intercepts drone from Gaza

Iron Dome missile defense system intercepted an unmanned aerial vehicle this morning at the Gaza border, in the Eshkol area. There were no casualties, no red color alarm was activated and no damage was caused.

