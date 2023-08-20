Ukraine: If Israel is not open to Ukrainian refugees, Uman will be closed to Israeli pilgrims

The government of Ukraine has called on Israel to stop turning away Ukrainian refugees. If this does not stop, Ukraine will not allow Israeli pilgrims travel to Uman for the upcoming High Holiday season and will terminate its visa waiver agreement with Israel, according to Ukrainian officials.

The message was delivered in President Volodymyr Zelensky's most recent address to his nation and by the Ukrainian ambassador to Israel.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered a stern Message to Israel over its treatment of Ukrainian refugees

Zelensky in a stern message to Israel as part of his weekly briefing to the citizens of Ukraine: "I listened to the reports of the Border Guard, the Foreign Ministry, the intelligence on the treatment of our citizens – refugees who are in different countries, and regarding visa arrangements. The issues that the citizens of Ukraine actually face in obtaining visas. The rights of Ukrainian citizens must be guaranteed."

Ukraine's ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychuk clarified that President Zelensky's words were directed at Israel: "The government of Ukraine will not tolerate humiliation of its citizens upon entering Israel. We will stop our bilateral visa waiver agreements as stipulated in Article 7 of the intergovernmental agreement. This possibility is on the table of our government," he said.

"It is unthinkable that we would have to go out of our way to host tens of thousands of Israelis in Uman, with a high security risk, and with a huge logistical effort, when on the other hand the Israeli government mistreats our citizens who come to Israel as part of the treaty between our two countries. If Israel wants its citizens to be able to come to Ukraine as tourists, I believe that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, should intervene, personally, in finding a solution to the current state of affairs," he said.

The Israeli government announced on Friday that it would extend health insurance and social assistance benefits for Ukrainian refugees until at least the end of this year, two weeks after those benefits were not renewed, leading to tension between Israel and Ukraine.