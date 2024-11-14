After 40-minute chase, Lebanon drone strike wounds 2 IDF soldiers in northern Israel

A drone infiltrating Israeli airspace from Lebanon struck near Eliakim in the Megiddo region on Thursday, wounding two Israeli soldiers moderately, IDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari reported Thursday evening.

The drone’s incursion prompted a 40-minute chase and triggered alert sirens in towns across northern Israel, from Nahariya near the Lebanese border and Acre to the Haifa Bay area and down to Zichron Ya'akov.

