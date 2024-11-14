After 40-minute chase, Lebanon drone strike wounds 2 IDF soldiers in northern Israel

Drone from Lebanon enters Israeli airspace, leading to 40-minute pursuit before crashing near Eliakim, where 2 soldiers moderately hurt; incursion triggers widespread alert sirens and prompts aerial monitoring along Israel’s northern coast

Yoav Zitun|
A drone infiltrating Israeli airspace from Lebanon struck near Eliakim in the Megiddo region on Thursday, wounding two Israeli soldiers moderately, IDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari reported Thursday evening.
The drone’s incursion prompted a 40-minute chase and triggered alert sirens in towns across northern Israel, from Nahariya near the Lebanese border and Acre to the Haifa Bay area and down to Zichron Ya'akov.
IDF helicopter patrolling skies over northern coast amid Lebanon drone incursion
(Photo: Gilad Carmeli)
The incident began with sirens sounding in multiple cities, initially in towns close to the Lebanese border and moving southward as the drone progressed along Israel’s coastline. Low-flying helicopters and increased aerial activity were reported by residents in affected areas, including Yokneam, Kiryat Tivon, Or Akiva and parts of the Megiddo Regional Council.
1 View gallery
Drone’s incursion prompted a 40-minute chase and triggered alert sirens in towns across northern Israel Drone’s incursion prompted a 40-minute chase and triggered alert sirens in towns across northern Israel
Drone’s incursion prompted a 40-minute chase and triggered alert sirens in towns across northern Israel
(Photo: Tzofar)
The IDF confirmed that the UAV had entered Israel from Lebanon and was closely monitored as it traveled south. The incident concluded near Eliakim, where the drone ultimately crashed.
Authorities issued precautionary warnings to residents across the region, underscoring ongoing security concerns.
