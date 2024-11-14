After 40-minute chase, Lebanon drone strike wounds 2 IDF soldiers in northern Israel

A drone infiltrating Israeli airspace from Lebanon struck near Eliakim in the Megiddo region on Thursday, wounding two Israeli soldiers moderately, IDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari reported Thursday evening.
The drone’s incursion prompted a 40-minute chase and triggered alert sirens in towns across northern Israel, from Nahariya near the Lebanese border and Acre to the Haifa Bay area and down to Zichron Ya'akov.
The incident began with sirens sounding in multiple cities, initially in towns close to the Lebanese border and moving southward as the drone progressed along Israel’s coastline. Low-flying helicopters and increased aerial activity were reported by residents in affected areas, including Yokneam, Kiryat Tivon, Or Akiva and parts of the Megiddo Regional Council.
The IDF confirmed that the UAV had entered Israel from Lebanon and was closely monitored as it traveled south. The incident concluded near Eliakim, where the drone ultimately crashed.
Authorities issued precautionary warnings to residents across the region, underscoring ongoing security concerns.
