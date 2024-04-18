Haredi lawmaker asks UN to deliver matzah and wine to Gaza hostages

Jerusalem Affairs and Heritage Minister, United Torah Judaism’s Meir Porush, issued an urgent letter on Thursday to UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Tor Wennesland, demanding action in order to deliver matzah and wine for the Israeli hostages in the Gaza Strip so that they can hold a Passover Seder Monday night.
Porush, who appears to be confused between the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross, requested Wennesland’s coordination to "deliver a sufficient amount of matzah and wine for the 133 hostages," so they could observe the holiday in case they don't return before the eve of Passover.
"Unfortunately, not all Jews will be able to celebrate Passover according to the tradition of their ancestors,” Porush wrote. “Some 133 of our brothers and sisters are held captive by the Hamas terrorist organization, which has been holding them since the murderous attack on Simchat Torah on October 7.”
“We’re all working with all our might, and praying endlessly to the Almighty, that we succeed in releasing them in the remaining days before the holiday, so that the hostages can celebrate the holiday with their families in the Land of Israel and, God forbid, not in the hands of loathsome terrorists in Gaza,” he added.
“We demand in every sense of the word that you act to provide matzah and wine to the hostages, so that they can celebrate the holiday with the hope it will raise their spirits and enable them to endure their difficult situation until their speedy release," the minister’s letter read.
"This is a basic humanitarian demand, which you are certainly required to promote vigorously as the UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East, especially seeing as you are appointed to coordinate humanitarian efforts and UN development projects and programs in the Palestinian territories," he added.
"I request to coordinate with you as part of your role in the UN the transfer of matzah and wine in a sufficient quantity for the 133 hostages, and ensure that they will be transferred before Monday evening to all of the captives in Gaza, allowing them to observe the Seder," he added.