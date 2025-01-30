3 Israelis, 5 Thais: This is what the hostage release will look like

Eight hostages are spending thier last hours in the hell of Gaza. Arbel Yehoud , who was supposed to be released in one of the first two waves; Agam Berger, the last IDF observer left in the Strip; and Gadi Mozes , who celebrated his 80th birthday in captivity are the three Israeli hostages on the list of those to be released later Thursday morning, along with five abductees from Thailand, and according to Israeli estimates they will be released between 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.

However, preparations were made to receive them from early morning, in case Hamas decides to advance the release process. It is estimated that the release will take place from two different locations simultaneously.

The assessment in Israel is that Hamas has an interest in completing the next two phases - Thursday and the one on Saturday, when three men are supposed to be released from captivity alive - because of the importance for them of opening the Rafah Crossing, which is supposed to open between Friday and Saturday, from the 14th day of the cease-fire.

1 View gallery Gazi Mozes, Arbel Yehaoud and Agam Lake: The 3 hostages to be released Thursday ( Photos: Courtesy of the families )

This crossing is supposed to allow 50 wounded Palestinians to pass through every day, in addition to three companions for each wounded person - and a total of 200 people every day, subject to approvals from the Shin Bet and Egypt. The agreement includes a clause stating that if Hamas wants to transfer children beyond this number, it will be possible to do so subject to Israeli approval - and it is estimated that Israel will not object.

The Ministry of Health reported that the hostages who will be released today will arrive, after an initial medical assessment, at Ichilov, Sheba, Assaf Harofeh, and Beilinson hospitals. Barzilai and Soroka hospitals will be prepared to provide a response if there is a medical need for a non-emergency response.

Agam Berger is expected to arrive at Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva, where her four fellow observers who were released in the second phase of the deal were transferred. Gadi Mozes will likely be admitted to Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv, and Arbel Yehoud to Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer. The five Thais who will be released will arrive at Assaf Harofeh-Shamir Hospital in Tzirifin.

The format for the releases is expected to be similar to the previous one: Hamas will inform the Red Cross representatives at the last minute of where to arrive and pick up the hostages in a way that will be recorded live by Arab television networks, in order to garner political, image, internal and international capital.

The hostages will then be transferred from the Red Cross to special unit fighters in the area where the IDF remains on the Netzarim Corridor, and from there to the initial absorption facility in the Re'im camp in the center of the Gaza Strip for a basic medical examination. At the base, the hostages will be able to reunite with their immediate families, but their remaining relatives will wait for them in the hospitals to which they will be flown by Air Force helicopter for further examinations and treatment if necessary.

The Medical Corps is preparing to provide Gadi Mozes with advanced treatment already at the Re'im camp, mainly due to his advanced age and in light of the fact that he survived a year and four months in harsh captivity conditions, which are certainly more evident on his body than in other hostages.

Hamas did not announce the names of the five Thais who will be released, apparently due to concerns about mistaken identification, and their identities will only be announced at the crossing point. The Ethnic Restaurants Organization, together with the Abductees' Directorate at the Prime Minister's Office, will ensure that Thai food is sent for the Thai abductees who will be released today to the embassy staff who will accompany them. Ten of the 90 abductees still being held captive in the Gaza Strip are foreign citizens who were kidnapped from the surrounding kibbutzim. Eight of them are Thai citizens, most of whom came to Israel to support their families. Two more arrived in Israel from Nepal and Tanzania.