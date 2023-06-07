Anti-government protesters desecrate monument to Netanyahu's father

Protesers hang sign at interchange named after late historian Benzion Netanyahu, saying 'Interchange named after the dictator's father'; PM says filed police complaint

Itamar Eichner|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Anti-government protesters on Wednesday desecrated a monument commemorating Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's father, historian Benzion Netanyahu.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter >>
More stories:
The monument at Benzion Netanyahu Interchange in northern Jerusalem was covered with a sign that read "Interchange named after the dictator's father. The father of a failed and corrupt dictator who became an outcast in Israel and the world."
2 View gallery
השלטים שנתלו במחלף בן ציון נתניהו, ע"ש אביו של בנימין נתניהוהשלטים שנתלו במחלף בן ציון נתניהו, ע"ש אביו של בנימין נתניהו
Protesters hang sign on monument to Netanyahu’s father in Jerusalem
Prime Minister Netanyahu wrote on his Twitter account that "vile people desecrated the monument in memory of my father, the historian Prof. Benzion Netanyahu. We filed a complaint with the police. It's time for them to stop trampling on any norm of decency and common courtesy."
The group behind the act, a collective of former IDF intelligence veterans opposing the Netanyahu government's push to overhaul the legal system, said that
2 View gallery
השלטים שנתלו במחלף בן ציון נתניהו, ע"ש אביו של בנימין נתניהוהשלטים שנתלו במחלף בן ציון נתניהו, ע"ש אביו של בנימין נתניהו
The monument at Benzion Netanyahu interchange
The perpetrators behind the act said that they held a "ceremony to change the name of the interchange named after Benzion Netanyahu on Highway 50 in northern Jerusalem to 'The Dictator Father's Interchange'."
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""