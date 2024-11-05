Election night: Trump vs. Harris showdown running down to the wire

The U.S. presidential election unfolded against the backdrop of the ongoing Gaza war, which played a central role in the campaigns of both major parties. Candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump each emphasized their support for Israel while pledging to end the war.

Supporters of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are hoping for a Trump victory, fearing potential friction between Netanyahu and Harris if she wins. Trump's popularity remains high in Israel compared to the rest of the world, with billboards supporting him appearing in Tel Aviv, including one that paraphrased his campaign slogan: "Make Israel Great Again."

3 View gallery Billboard in support of Trump in Tel Aviv ( Photo: REUTERS/Thomas Peter )

3 View gallery ( Photo: AP Photo/Oded Balilty )

U.S. Capitol Police arrested on Tuesday a man attempting to enter the Capitol Visitor Center carrying a flare gun and emitting a strong smell of gasoline. He was stopped during security checks, and an investigation has been opened.

Voters arriving at a polling place in Jacksonville, Florida, were diverted to another voting location for a short time after a suspicious package was found outside. Supervisor of Elections Jerry Holland said in an email that about 20 voters were sent to other locations for about 40 minutes before operations at the polling place resumed. The package ended up being the personal belongings of a homeless person, he said.

Authorities in the Denver area are investigating after election officials discovered "discrepancies" with signatures on several mail ballots sent from an adult day care facility in the city, according to Denver clerk and recorder Paul Lopez in a statement. Election workers in Colorado check the signatures on mail ballots against voter signatures on file to make sure they're submitted by the voter the ballot was sent to. Lopez said his office notified law enforcement and the Denver district attorney's office was investigating. He also said law enforcement in nearby counties were also investigating but did not explain why. Colorado overwhelmingly votes by mail.

Donald Trump will watch the election results from his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, surrounded by a small group of family and friends, including tech billionaire Elon Musk.

CNN reported that Trump’s campaign is discussing the timing of his departure from Mar-a-Lago to deliver a public statement. Campaign officials are preparing for a tight race against Kamala Harris, which, according to polls, could remain undecided by the end of the night.

3 View gallery ( Photo: REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez )

However, Trump expressed confidence earlier Tuesday, telling voters at a Florida polling station that he expects a large victory, claiming that the race against Harris "won’t even be close."

The FBI issued a warning on Tuesday about three fake videos circulating online, falsely claiming to be from the bureau, which warn of terror threats and urge voters to avoid polling stations and vote remotely. Another video falsely claims the FBI is warning of vote rigging in prisons in several swing states.

The U.S. presidential race is unfolding under the shadow of warnings from the American government about foreign interference, particularly from Russia, attempting to influence the election results. In recent months, U.S. intelligence agencies have cautioned the public about disinformation campaigns on social media aimed at undermining trust in American democracy.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: