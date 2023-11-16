2 more soldiers killed in Gaza; UN Security Council passes resolution calling for cease-fire

Early Thursday morning, the IDF released the names of two more soldiers who have been killed in the fighting in Gaza, bringing to 50 the number of soldiers who have been killed since the start of the Gaza ground operation.

Cpt. Asaf Master, 22, from Kibbutz Bahan in central Israel, a platoon commander in the 401st Brigade’s 601 Battalion (part of the Combat Engineering Corps), and Cpt. Kfir Itzhak Franco, 22, from Jerusalem, a platoon commander in the 401st Brigade’s 52nd Battalion were killed in battles in the northern Gaza Strip, according to the IDF. In addition, a reserves officer with the Negev Brigade was seriously wounded during fighting in Gaza yesterday, and a reserves military member with the Gaza Division was seriously wounded during operational activity in the area of the Gaza border.





In Japan Thursday morning, a car crashed into a barrier near the Israeli embassy in Tokyo. A police officer was injured and according to reports from the state, an "extreme right-wing activist" was arrested. The investigation continues.

The United States on Wednesday night did not use its veto in the United Nations Security Council on a resolution calling for humanitarian pauses in Gaza along with the immediate release of the hostages. The resolution was submitted by Malta, and supported by Arab countries - including the United Arab Emirates, which is a member of the Council. A total of 12 countries voted in favor of it, and the U.S., U.K. and Russia abstained. The resolution calls for "urgent and extensive humanitarian pauses and corridors throughout the Gaza Strip for a sufficient number of days to allow full, rapid, safe and unrestricted humanitarian access."

U.S. President Joe Biden late Wednesday after a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping said that he was "relatively optimistic" about reaching a hostage deal, and clarified that he "doesn't know how long the war in Gaza will last. The Israeli operation will end when Hamas no longer has the ability to do horrific things to Israelis."

The US president added that Israel is taking risks in operating around Al Shifa hospital, and "people are being killed in Gaza", and clarified that “Israel has an obligation to use as much caution as they can in going after their targets. Hamas said they plan to attack Israelis again and this is terrible dilemma.” He also said that "Hamas committed war crimes when it placed command centers under hospitals."

Biden also said that he made it clear "to the Israelis that it would be a mistake to reoccupy the Gaza Strip" and that he told Benjamin Netanyahu that "the two-state solution is the only solution."

Six police officers were injured during violent clashes with pro-Palestinian Jewish demonstrators in Washington. About 150 people protested in front of the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee in Washington, DC, calling for a cease-fire in the war between Israel and Hamas. According to the Capitol Police, the demonstration was "illegal and violent." As the demonstration broke out, members of Congress were evacuated from the building. According to Brad Sherman, a Jewish member of the House of Representatives from the Democratic Party, he was evacuated by the police after "the protesters started spraying the police with pepper spray and trying to break into the building."