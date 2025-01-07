Are Israeli soldiers at risk of arrest abroad?

Israeli soldiers traveling abroad will need to exercise greater caution, following an investigation into alleged war crimes involving a soldier visiting Brazil, according to international human rights attorney Arsen Ostrovsky.

"So far, Israel has been able to stay ahead of this particular incident," Ostrovsky noted. "But that may not always be the case."

BRAZIL’S WAR CRIMES INVESTIGATION ( ILTV )

He emphasized the importance of Israel taking a strong stance to protect its citizens: “Israel needs to make clear to every country that if they should try and indict or arrest an Israeli individual, that will severely harm their bilateral relations with the State of Israel.”

Ostrovsky further stressed the need for cooperation with key allies, particularly the United States, to counter such actions.