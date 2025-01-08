Ancient Byzantine monastery unveiled

A 600-year-old monastery was discovered near Kiryat Gat with a remarkable mosaic floor

A stunning monastery with a colorful mosaic floor, a Greek inscription, and a sophisticated winepress has been uncovered during an Israel Antiquities Authority excavation. The dig was conducted as part of the Israel Land Authority's development of the Karmey Gat North neighborhood near Kiryat Gat.
BYZANTINE BEAUTY
"This is the largest and most significant site discovered in the region from the Roman and Byzantine periods," researchers noted.
The monastery, dated to the Byzantine period (5th–6th centuries CE), is part of a site that originated during the Roman era and remained active for around 600 years. Its mosaic floor features intricate designs, including crosses, lions, doves, flowers, geometric patterns, and a quote from Deuteronomy: "Blessed are you when you come in, and blessed are you when you go out."
1 View gallery
Byzantine period discovery near Kiryat GatByzantine period discovery near Kiryat Gat
Byzantine period discovery near Kiryat Gat
(Shira Lifschitz / Israel Antiquities Authority)
The excavation also revealed a highly sophisticated winepress, used and repaired over centuries. Its fermentation rooms and collecting vat are decorated with mosaics made from blue and white stones.
To preserve this extraordinary find, the mosaic floor will be relocated to a public area in the city, where it will be accessible to visitors.
