Ancient Byzantine monastery unveiled

A stunning monastery with a colorful mosaic floor, a Greek inscription, and a sophisticated winepress has been uncovered during an Israel Antiquities Authority excavation. The dig was conducted as part of the Israel Land Authority's development of the Karmey Gat North neighborhood near Kiryat Gat.

"This is the largest and most significant site discovered in the region from the Roman and Byzantine periods," researchers noted.

