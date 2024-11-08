'They ran over children, adults and women, it was plain antisemitism'

Many Israelis were injured following Maccabi Tel Aviv soccer fans were violently chased and attacked after attending the match in Amsterdam Thursday night against Ajax. In videos on social networks, Maccabi Tel Aviv fans are seen being attacked by masked assailants and with Palestinian flags in several locations in the city. The network was flooded with shocking videos in which the tourists from Israel are seen being attacked by an angry mob in helplessness.

1 View gallery Tomer Talias ( Photo: Amir Meiri )

The model Tomer Talias, a Maccabi Tel Aviv fan who came to watch the game told Ynet about the incident. "We had a crazy night in Amsterdam," Talias said. "We came for a crazy experience and it ended in the most shocking way possible. 3,000 yellow fans: families, children, women, adults, all came to see Maccabi Tel Aviv play against Ajax.

"At the end of the game, after we lost and the result was unpleasant for us, we all went towards the hotel. We dispersed, some came by public transportation by train, and some by taxi. It turns out that the Muslims organized an unforgettable evening here for them, and attacked all the Israelis, all the Jews, and all the Maccabi fans. It had nothing to do with soccer, it was plain antisemitism.

"They came to lynch Maccabi Tel Aviv fans. Guys that are 16-17 years old, adults, women. They spat on them, ran over them, humiliated them, pushed them. People hid, and the attackers blew firecrackers and flares at them, and there are guys here with me who got severe injuries. The antisemitism here in Amsterdam is something I have never encountered in my life, it's crazy, everyone here hates us."

Tomer Talias recorded footage from the attack ( Photo: Instagram )





Talias also pointed out the incompetence of the local security authorities. "The police did nothing and didn't protect the fans here. The whole way they managed security here is disgraceful, I can tell you that I will never come back here again in my life."

Talias recorded the young men on the streets looking for Israeli tourists from the hotel room he was staying in. "We are now in the airport. We were surrounded in the hotel, I took a video that was published on my Instagram, they really tried to beat us and tried to hit us, but it's okay, we had better days, there's nothing we could do. We'll pray for the best."

