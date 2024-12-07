IDF officer killed in Gaza anti-tank missile attack

The IDF reported that Capt. Avraham Ben Pinchas, 24, a platoon commander in the 401st Armored Brigade's 46th Battalion, from Harasha in the West Bank, was killed Saturday by a Hamas-fired anti-tank missile during an operation in Rafah, southern Gaza.
Ben Pinchas had previously suffered a serious head injury during fighting in Gaza in October but recovered and returned to combat. He leaves behind his parents and nine siblings.
Binyamin Regional Council head Israel Ganz mourned Ben Pinchas as "a heroic officer who led his soldiers in battle against the enemy in Gaza, aiming to destroy it and secure the return of hostages." Ganz noted the family’s compounded tragedy, referencing the loss of Ben Pinchas’ sister, Efrat Brener, in a car accident in 2020. "This is heartbreak upon heartbreak," he said, extending condolences to the family and Harasha community.
On Friday, the IDF reported that Nahal Brigade combat teams operating in Rafah discovered and destroyed a booby-trapped tunnel shaft, along with significant caches of weapons, including mortar launchers, explosives and ammunition depots. The forces targeted a mortar-firing cell in a precision strike, according to military statements.
Since the outbreak of the war, 808 Israeli soldiers have died, including 381 fatalities during the ground operations in Gaza.
Last week, the IDF reported the death of Staff Sgt. Zamir Burke, an engineering corps soldier killed by an anti-tank missile in Jabaliya.