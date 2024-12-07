IDF officer killed in Gaza anti-tank missile attack

The IDF reported that Capt. Avraham Ben Pinchas, 24, a platoon commander in the 401st Armored Brigade's 46th Battalion, from Harasha in the West Bank, was killed Saturday by a Hamas-fired anti-tank missile during an operation in Rafah, southern Gaza.

The IDF reported that Capt. Avraham Ben Pinchas, 24, a platoon commander in the 401st Armored Brigade's 46th Battalion, from Harasha in the West Bank, was killed Saturday by a Hamas-fired anti-tank missile during an operation in Rafah, southern Gaza.

The IDF reported that Capt. Avraham Ben Pinchas, 24, a platoon commander in the 401st Armored Brigade's 46th Battalion, from Harasha in the West Bank, was killed Saturday by a Hamas-fired anti-tank missile during an operation in Rafah, southern Gaza.

Ben Pinchas had previously suffered a serious head injury during fighting in Gaza in October but recovered and returned to combat. He leaves behind his parents and nine siblings.

Ben Pinchas had previously suffered a serious head injury during fighting in Gaza in October but recovered and returned to combat. He leaves behind his parents and nine siblings.

Ben Pinchas had previously suffered a serious head injury during fighting in Gaza in October but recovered and returned to combat. He leaves behind his parents and nine siblings.