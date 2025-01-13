Mideast expert: Iran cares less about the Houthis

Benny Sabti says the Houthis operate independently and are a low priority for the Iranian regime

Emily Schrader, ILTV|
The Iranian regime does not prioritize the Houthis, according to Benny Sabti, an Iranian researcher for the INSS.
Speaking to ILTV, Sabti explained that Iran cares less about the Houthis compared to its other proxies. While the regime has supplied the Houthis with weapons for many years, it largely trusts them to operate independently, without Iranian interference.
“It’s not like Hezbollah or the Iraqis, or maybe even the Syrian regime or proxies that they interfere with all the time,” Sabti said. “The Houthis are so far away that they also care less about them.”
Sabti added that any strikes involving the Houthis—whether they are launched toward Israel or target the Houthis themselves—ultimately serve Iran's interests.
“It’s just a good and positive point for Iran. The more we are occupied with the Houthis, it’s good for Iranians,” he said.
Watch the full interview:
IRANIAN THREAT
(ILTV)
