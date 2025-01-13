Mideast expert: Iran cares less about the Houthis

The Iranian regime does not prioritize the Houthis, according to Benny Sabti, an Iranian researcher for the INSS.

Speaking to ILTV, Sabti explained that Iran cares less about the Houthis compared to its other proxies. While the regime has supplied the Houthis with weapons for many years, it largely trusts them to operate independently, without Iranian interference.

