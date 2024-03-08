IDF probe finds troops did not fire at civilians rushing aid trucks

An IDF investigation into the casualties in a rush on an aid convoy in Gaza last week found that troops did not open fire on the aid trucks and targeted only suspected terrorists, the military said on Friday.
According to Palestinian accounts, over 100 people were killed when soldiers opened fire on the crowd attempting to reach the much-needed aid, calling the incident a massacre.
Dozens were hurt when mass crowd were crushed in a rush on the aid convoy in northern Gaza, in the stampede or when they were runover by the trucks after their drivers felt they were in imminent danger.
International condemnation of Israel ensued along with demands that Israel ensure the delivery of aid to the civilians in need, by allowing more trucks to enter the Strip from Israel.
The IDF rejected the Palestinian claims. Their investigation found that "while the truck convoy was making its way to the distribution points, violent crowds of some 12,000 people gathered around them attempting to raid their content and many of the Gazans were then hurt by the rush of people and when they were runover. "
The probe also found that during the rush, "dozens of Gaza residents approached to within meters from IDF troops, posing a concrete threat to the force." The troops then opened fire directly at a number of suspects, the military said, to force them to back away."
The IDF spokesperson's unit said the investigation is ongoing. "The IDF places great importance on the humanitarian effort and is going to great lengths to allow humanitarian aid into the Strip and improve existing distribution methods," the military said.