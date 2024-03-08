IDF probe finds troops did not fire at civilians rushing aid trucks

in Gaza last week found that troops did not open fire on the aid trucks and targeted only suspected terrorists, the military said on Friday.

According to Palestinian accounts, over 100 people were killed when soldiers opened fire on the crowd attempting to reach the much-needed aid, calling the incident a massacre.

Dozens were hurt when mass crowd were crushed in a rush on the aid convoy in northern Gaza, in the stampede or when they were runover by the trucks after their drivers felt they were in imminent danger.

of Israel ensued along with demands that Israel ensure the delivery of aid to the civilians in need, by allowing more trucks to enter the Strip from Israel.

