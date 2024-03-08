Biden announces a pier to provide air into Gaza

U.S. President Joe Biden announced his plan to increase delivery of aid to Gaza through the sea, by building a pier off on the shores of the Strip.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

More stories:

" Tonight, I’m directing the U.S. military to lead an emergency mission to establish a temporary pier in the Mediterranean on the Gaza coast that can receive large ships carrying food, water, medicine and temporary shelters," he said adding no U.S. boots would be on the ground. "This temporary pier would enable a massive increase in the amount of humanitarian assistance getting into Gaza every day."

3 View gallery U.S. President Joe Biden delivers State of the Union Address ( Photo: Getty Images )

But the president said Israel must do more. "Israel must allow more aid into Gaza and ensure that humanitarian workers aren’t caught in the cross fire. To the leadership of Israel I say this. Humanitarian assistance cannot be a secondary consideration or a bargaining chip. Protecting and saving innocent lives has to be a priority.

Biden invited families of some who are held among the hostages abducted by Hamas to Gaza during the October 7 massacre, with them was Mia Schem who was freed in November.

"We’ve been working non-stop to establish an immediate ceasefire that would last for at least six weeks. It would get the hostages home, ease the intolerable humanitarian crisis, and build toward something more enduring," Biden said.

3 View gallery Mia Schem attends the State of the Union as a guest of President Joe Biden ( Photo: Getty Images )

Israel has a right to go after Hamas," Biden said. "Hamas could end this conflict today by releasing the hostages, laying down arms, and surrendering those responsible for October 7th. Israel has an added burden because Hamas hides and operates among the civilian population. But Israel also has a fundamental responsibility to protect innocent civilians in Gaza."

The president repeated his call for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. "As we look to the future, the only real solution is a two-state solution. I say this as a lifelong supporter of Israel and the only American president to visit Israel in wartime. There is no other path that guarantees Israel’s security and democracy. There is no other path that guarantees Palestinians can live with peace and dignity. There is no other path that guarantees peace between Israel and all of its Arab neighbors, including Saudi Arabia."

The greater part of his speech however was devoted to domestic matters including the economy which he said had improved under his administration. He specifically targeted his supposed rival in the 2024 November presidential race, former president Donald Trump who increased the American deficit by providing tax cuts to the very rich.

He called on Trump to join him in protecting freedom around the world by providing aid to Ukraine which in its war is preventing Russian President Vladimir Putin from invading more European countries. Unlike Trump Biden hailed the NATO alliance which he said was the strongest military alliance the world has ever known.

3 View gallery Donald Trump ( Photo: Erik S. Lesser / EPA )