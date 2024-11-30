Why Mikati failed to save Lebanon from Hezbollah, despite hopes

Lebanon's care-taker prime minister Najib Mukati was chosen to head the government in Beirut in 2021, until a new cabinet could be agreed on. As Lebanon's wealthiest man, many hoped he would be able to save the failing state from economic collapse.

"Mikati attempted to build his name as a central figure who could bring Lebanon out of its financial crisis," says Dr. Ido Zelkovitz, head of the Middle East Studies Program at the Jezreel Valley Academic College. "He had the background in business and education." He was a graduate of the American University in Beirut, went on to study business at INSEAD in France and later on at Harvard.

But his alliance with the Syrian regime and with Hezbollah has been long-lasting.

He first came to power as an interim leader in 2005 after the assassination of then prime minister Rafik Hariri. Lebanese public outrage at the murder that was carried out by Hezbollah at the direction of Damascus, brought down the government and Mikati who was a member of parliament, was called to step in until elections were held.

In 2011 after the government of Saad Hariri, the slain prime minister's son, also fell, he once again was called to lead but was forced out two years later as opposition to the Syrian involvement in Lebanon, once again reached a boiling point.

In 2021, Mikati was supported by most political parties in Parliament, including Hezbollah, to take the reigns of government once again. He said he aimed to form a cabinet of professionals without political affiliation, to bring the necessary economic reforms to the struggling nation, already in dire economic difficulties. To the Lebanese public, however, he was a member of the corrupt elite that caused the crisis.

The local currency crashed, inflation peaked, food prices spiked and according to the UN, the poverty rate stood at 78%. Power outages were a daily occurrence and fuel was in short supply. Mikati called on the Arab world to assist.

"As long as he is indebted to Hezbollah, he is part of the obstacles on the path of economic recovery," Zelkovitz says. Hezbollah is the reason that the West and Sunni Arab nations refrain from investing in Lebanon. Mikat, therefore could not forge the ties that would bring such investments.

"He is a band aid on the problem, at best," Says Eitan Ishai from the department of Islamic and Middle Eastern studies at the Hebrew University. "Although he is bias to one side, his lack of charisma allows him to be prime minister. He comes from a well-known Sunni family, has experience in politics and is convenient for Hezbollah. Lebanon has been in economic, political and social crisis since 2019 and this war came out of nowhere. Mikati will bring no great change."

During the months of war, the care-taker prime minister was a vocal critic of Israel. He engaged Arab and international leaders to advance a cease-fire but had no real influence and it was speaker of parliament Nabih Berri, who represented Hezbollah in those efforts.

After the cease-fire agreement came into effect Mikati called on residents of South Lebanon not to return to their villages until the Lebanese army tells them to. His calls were ignored, and convoys of displaced villagers were seen heading south waving Hezbollah flags.

Despite the years-long alliance with Hezbollah, on one thing Mikati and the terror-group do not agree and that is Iran's involvement in Lebanon.

In October, Iran's speaker of parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaftold the French Le Figaro, that his country was willing to negotiate over the implementation of UN resolution 1701, passed at the end of the 2006 Second Lebanon War. Mikat was outraged and summoned the Iranian Charge D'affaires for a meeting to clarify the comments. "This is an outrageous intervention in Lebanese internal affairs and an attempt to assert unacceptable control," he said.

But according to Zelkovitz, Mikati understands that Hezbollah does have the support of some Lebanese and he would not try to diminish its political standing after the military beating it sustained in the war. "He wants to keep the Shi'ite Sunni consensus," he says.

If he could disarm Hezbollah, I believe he would do so happily. He is first of all a patriot who want to bridge the gap between sectors," Zelkowitz says. "I don't think the Lebanese army could disarm Hezbollah and there is a strong affiliation between the military and the Iran-backed group. American military equipment and technology, especially invested in internal security in the Lebanese army could find its way into Hezbollah's hands."

Lebanon has been without a president for the past two years after Michel Aoun stepped down in October 2022. The political agreement between the religious groups in Lebanon states that the president would come from the Christian community and the prim minister from the Sunni Muslim sector. This has led to a political stalemate with no sector able to force its position on others in a way that would alter the reality on the ground.

Since Aoun's departure, Mikati and Berri have been trying to lead in the vacuum left behind.