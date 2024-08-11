IDF warns Khan Younis residents to flee

Residents of neighborhoods in the northern part of Khan Younis were told late on Saturday, to evacuate to safety immediately. The Arabic language military spokesperson said Hamas was using the humanitarian zone there, to fire rockets at Israel and an attack was imminent.
The IDF said it was calling residents, sending them text messages and voice mail and using social media to urge an immediate evacuation of civilians to prevent casualties. The military added that they informed the local health officials and international organizations that the hospitals in the humanitarian zone, need not evacuate.
On Sunday, Palestinians reported heavy fire in the city as the military targeted areas, reducing the humanitarian zone. IDF troops returned to Khan Younis, two weeks after the forces withdrew.
IDF Spokesperson Read Admiral Daniel Hagari said on Thursday, that according to intelligence, terrorists returned to the area and rebuilt their infrastructure there.