IDF warns Khan Younis residents to flee

Residents of neighborhoods in the northern part of Khan Younis were told late on Saturday, to evacuate to safety immediately. The Arabic language military spokesperson said Hamas was using the humanitarian zone there, to fire rockets at Israel and an attack was imminent.

Residents of neighborhoods in the northern part of Khan Younis were told late on Saturday, to evacuate to safety immediately. The Arabic language military spokesperson said Hamas was using the humanitarian zone there, to fire rockets at Israel and an attack was imminent.

Residents of neighborhoods in the northern part of Khan Younis were told late on Saturday, to evacuate to safety immediately. The Arabic language military spokesperson said Hamas was using the humanitarian zone there, to fire rockets at Israel and an attack was imminent.