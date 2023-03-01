As U.S.-born terror victim laid to rest, IDF nabs his killers

Security forces arrested two Palestinian suspects in the killing of 27-year-old U.S.-born Elan Ganeles in the West Bank's Aqabat Jaber refugee camp as hundreds of mourners attended his funeral.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

According to the military, troops circled several homes in the camp southwest of Jericho to hem in the suspects and came under heavy militant fire. There were no injuries among Israeli forces.

One of the suspects was apprehended by IDF commandos whereas another suspect surrendered himself. A third suspect who also barricaded himself at the hideout tried to escape arrest and was shot.

Locals began rioting in response to the raid and called to confront Israeli security forces. Palestinians later reported that two members of the Palestinian security apparatus were injured during the operation.

According to the IDF and the internal intelligence agency Shin Bet, forces seized weapons and other military equipment allegedly used by the suspects before they were taken in for questioning.

2 View gallery IDF forces in Aqabat Jaber, Elan Ganeles

Ganeles was driving to a wedding in the southern West Bank when Palestinian gunmen opened fire at his car , causing him to crash. He had been critically wounded and succumbed to his wounds at Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem shortly thereafter.

The suspects continued on their rampage, targeting two other passing vehicles, but with no further casualties. They then went on to set their car afire and fled toward Aqabat Jaber on foot, setting off a large manhunt by Israeli forces in fear they might commit further attacks.

The suspects were identified within hours as a 62-year-old man and another accomplice. It is unclear whether the two are affiliated with any terrorist group.

Meanwhile, over 1,000 people attended Ganeles's funeral in the old cemetery in the central city of Ra’anana. His younger brother Simon mourned him, saying “he was an inspiration to me, and I’ll miss him.”

“Elan meant everything to me, I was so lucky that I got the chance to spend the last week of his life with him,” said brother Gabriel.

2 View gallery Elan Ganeles's funeral ( Photo: Barel Efraim )

Ganeles's mother Caroline said “Elan was the most brilliant child I’ve ever met. He was such a gift in our life, he wanted to see the world and soak up every aspect, beauty, and culture. He was so loved. He’ll be missed so much.”

At Columbia University in New York, where Ganeles studied, more than 100 students gathered to pay their final respects and honor his memory.

Katya, a Columbia University student who shared classes with Ganeles, said it was important to commemorate him with a joint event hosted by the Columbia Hillel Center for Jewish students and Chabad where he was very active.