1 killed, 8 wounded in Be'er Sheva shooting attack

One woman was killed and seven others wounded in a shooting attack at the central bus station in Be'er Sheva, the Magen David Adom (MDA) ambulance service reported on Sunday. The assailant has been neutralized.

Among the wounded were a woman in her 20s in critical condition, who was pronounced dead shortly after the first respondents' arrival, another woman in serious condition with gunshot wounds to her limbs, five others with moderate injuries and two with minor injuries.

MDA reported that the terrorist operated in three different locations before being killed. Police said that a significant presence of Southern District forces remains on the scene, and the situation is still unfolding.

