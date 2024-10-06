1 killed, 8 wounded in Be'er Sheva shooting attack

Terrorist charges at several people in southern city's central bus station; assailant neutralized

Ilana Curiel|
One woman was killed and seven others wounded in a shooting attack at the central bus station in Be'er Sheva, the Magen David Adom (MDA) ambulance service reported on Sunday. The assailant has been neutralized.
stabbing attack at Be'er Sheva central bus station
Among the wounded were a woman in her 20s in critical condition, who was pronounced dead shortly after the first respondents' arrival, another woman in serious condition with gunshot wounds to her limbs, five others with moderate injuries and two with minor injuries.
MDA reported that the terrorist operated in three different locations before being killed. Police said that a significant presence of Southern District forces remains on the scene, and the situation is still unfolding.
Police spokesperson Aryeh Doron said that searches are ongoing for potential accomplices. “We urge anyone in the area of the central bus station who doesn’t need to be there to stay away until we conclude our sweeps and secure the area. If anyone spots a suspicious vehicle or individual, they should call 100,” he added. "It's too early for conclusions; we are still in the midst of the incident."
