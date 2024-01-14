One dead in anti tank missile fire to northern border

Barak Ayalon was killed in the attack on Kfar Yuval and his 76-year old mother is badly hurt while more communities come under similar strikes from Hezbollah; unknown terror group claims responsibility for an earlier infiltration attempt claiming its is retaliation for the killing of Saleh al-Arouri

Yair Kraus, Yoav Zitun, Lior Ben Ari|
IDF strikes S. Lebanon after Hezbollah attack
(IDF)

Barak Ayalon, a member of the local security unit in Kfar Yuval near the border with Lebanon, was killed in an anti-tank missile strike on Sunday. His 76-year old mother, Mira, was badly hurt in the attack. He is the first fatality on the Israel-Lebanon frontier in the past month.
Similar anti-tank missile fire also targeted other communities along the border but most landed in open fields. The Air Force conducted strikes on South Lebanon in response, targeting a military command and terror infrastructure. For security reasons, roads near the border were closed for civilian traffic and the entrance to some of the border area communities was also prohibited.
2 View gallery
מירה איילון וברק איילוןמירה איילון וברק איילון
Mira and Barak Ayalon
Hezbollah, which claimed to be targeting Israel's military, fired the missiles shortly before a speech by the Iran-backed terror group's leader Hassan Nasrallah and hours after three terrorists were killed in an infiltration attempt across the border in the Sheba Farms while two others escaped. In the exchanges of fire there, five IDF soldiers were injured.
2 View gallery
תיעוד מירי נ"ט על מטרות אזרחיות בכפר יובלתיעוד מירי נ"ט על מטרות אזרחיות בכפר יובל
Hezbollah fires anti-tank missiles on Kfar Yuval
(Photo:1701 Lobby)
The military believes the infiltrating terrorists who also launched grenades at the troops, were planning an attack inside Israel. A group calling themselves the Islamic Battalions claimed responsibility for the five-man squad that attempted to infiltrate claiming their attempt was in retaliation for the killing of Saleh al-Arouri the senior Hamas leader who died in an explosion in Beirut earlier this month.
