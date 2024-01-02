Saleh al-Arouri, Hamas No. 2 killed in Hamas offices blast in Beirut

Hamas officially confirms death of Deputy chairman of Hamas’s political bureau dubbed architect of the October 7 attack; was 1of 4 killed in alleged Israeli drone strike

Saleh al-Arouri, deputy chairman of Hamas’s political bureau and a founder of the terror group's military wing was killed in a blast in the Hamas offices in Beirut's Dahieh quarter, a stronghold of the Iran-backed Hezbollah group, Hamas and Hezbollah said on Tuesday. Earlier reports said at least four people died in the blast.
According to the reports from Beirut, explosions were heard in the Southern sector of the city and images from the scene show a house and car that were badly damaged.
Saleh al-Arouri
Lebanese state media said the blast was caused by an Israeli drone strike.
