Saleh al-Arouri, Hamas No. 2 killed in Hamas offices blast in Beirut

Saleh al-Arouri, deputy chairman of Hamas’s political bureau and a founder of the terror group's military wing was killed in a blast in the Hamas offices in Beirut's Dahieh quarter, a stronghold of the Iran-backed Hezbollah group, Hamas and Hezbollah said on Tuesday. Earlier reports said at least four people died in the blast.
According to the reports from Beirut, explosions were heard in the Southern sector of the city and images from the scene show a house and car that were badly damaged.
Lebanese state media said the blast was caused by an Israeli drone strike.