Soldiers in Gaza find toys stolen from Israel in massacre

Commander of troops says finding personal property stolen from homes along the border is heartbreaking but heightens the resolve of soldiers to bring security back to Israelis; 'it's our life's mission'

Ilana Curiel|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
IDF
Hamas atrocities
Nir Oz
IDF soldiers operating in Gaza, found property stolen from Israeli communities along the Gaza border, during the Hamas massacre of October 7.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>
Read more:
Among the items were toys and games that were taken from the homes that the terrorists as well as unarmed residents of Gaza, who followed the Hamas across the border, had taken.
2 View gallery
אילנה קוריאל ברצועת עזהאילנה קוריאל ברצועת עזה
IDF troops in Gaza
(Photo: Ilana Curiel)
In their testimonies, survivors of the massacre said that while the Hamas terrorists were carrying out their atrocities, they heard women and children laughing and playing around their houses, and on the soccer court.
Col. Tal Koritzki commander of the 5th brigade has been leading his men in the battle in the area where the Hamas terrorists had departed from to carry out their massacre on Kibbutz Nir Oz, and other communities on the border. After gaining control of the area, the troops raised the flag of the Kibbutz on the local municipality.
"We found in the city's institutions: schools and community centers, full of weapons. Terrorists used them to fire at us but we came at them, very strong and their resistance crumbled," he said.
2 View gallery
אילנה קוריאל ברצועת עזהאילנה קוריאל ברצועת עזה
IDF forces in Gaza
(Photo: Ilana Curiel)
"Seeing the personal property that was stolen breaks our hearts but also heightens our resolve in our mission. We are doing our best so that the residents of the border communities would be able to sit in their living rooms, look out their windows and feel safe. We caused major damage to Hamas infrastructure here and found practically every other house to be the home of a terrorist. This is our life's mission," he said.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""