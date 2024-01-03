Soldiers in Gaza find toys stolen from Israel in massacre

IDF soldiers operating in Gaza, found property stolen from Israeli communities along the Gaza border, during the Hamas massacre of October 7.

Among the items were toys and games that were taken from the homes that the terrorists as well as unarmed residents of Gaza, who followed the Hamas across the border, had taken.

2 View gallery IDF troops in Gaza ( Photo: Ilana Curiel )

In their testimonies, survivors of the massacre said that while the Hamas terrorists were carrying out their atrocities, they heard women and children laughing and playing around their houses, and on the soccer court.

Col. Tal Koritzki commander of the 5th brigade has been leading his men in the battle in the area where the Hamas terrorists had departed from to carry out their massacre on Kibbutz Nir Oz, and other communities on the border. After gaining control of the area, the troops raised the flag of the Kibbutz on the local municipality.

"We found in the city's institutions: schools and community centers, full of weapons. Terrorists used them to fire at us but we came at them, very strong and their resistance crumbled," he said.

2 View gallery IDF forces in Gaza ( Photo: Ilana Curiel )