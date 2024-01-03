Terror groups train kids in art of terrorism

IDF says Hamas operates summer camps where children learn rifle shooting, tunnel warfare, anti-tank combat, and even the abduction of soldiers

Hamas tour for children inside terror tunnels
(Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

The IDF revealed Wednesday evidence that Hamas and the Islamic Jihad used children in the Gaza Strip for terror activities, motivated and trained them in the art of terror and incited them to terrorism.
"Children in the Gaza Strip are indoctrinated from a young age to hate Israel and Jews in schools, youth movements, and summer camps," the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said. "The children undergo theoretical and practical military training," he said.
5 View gallery
תיעוד: חמאס והג׳יהאד האיסלמי משתמשים בילדים לפעילות צבאית והסתה מגיל צעירתיעוד: חמאס והג׳יהאד האיסלמי משתמשים בילדים לפעילות צבאית והסתה מגיל צעיר
A Gazan child holding a rifle next to a Hamas terrorist
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
"As part of its routine, Hamas operates summer camps where children learn to shoot rifles, tunnel warfare, anti-tank combat, and even the abduction of soldiers. These camps serve as early stages for military preparation," the IDF spokesperson added, noting that according to intelligence estimates, both Hamas and the Islamic Jihad have a significant number of child recruits.
5 View gallery
תיעוד: חמאס והג׳יהאד האיסלמי משתמשים בילדים לפעילות צבאית והסתה מגיל צעירתיעוד: חמאס והג׳יהאד האיסלמי משתמשים בילדים לפעילות צבאית והסתה מגיל צעיר
Children undergo military training, both theoretical and practical
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

5 View gallery
תיעוד: חמאס והג׳יהאד האיסלמי משתמשים בילדים לפעילות צבאית והסתה מגיל צעירתיעוד: חמאס והג׳יהאד האיסלמי משתמשים בילדים לפעילות צבאית והסתה מגיל צעיר
Certificates of appreciation for children in the Hamas youth movement
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

5 View gallery
תיעוד: חמאס והג׳יהאד האיסלמי משתמשים בילדים לפעילות צבאית והסתה מגיל צעירתיעוד: חמאס והג׳יהאד האיסלמי משתמשים בילדים לפעילות צבאית והסתה מגיל צעיר
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

"Even during wartime, the terror groups exploit children for various tasks, such as sending them on missions to deliver messages and weapons. As previously exposed by the IDF, an investigation of a Hamas battalion commander revealed that part of their combat strategy involves using children to transport explosives, for example, disguised as bags of vegetables, based on the understanding that the IDF will not harm them," the IDF stated.
5 View gallery
תיעוד: חמאס והג׳יהאד האיסלמי משתמשים בילדים לפעילות צבאית והסתה מגיל צעירתיעוד: חמאס והג׳יהאד האיסלמי משתמשים בילדים לפעילות צבאית והסתה מגיל צעיר
Tours for children in Hamas terror tunnels
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
The military also emphasized that Gazan children used by Hamas are sent to the battlefield after attacks to assess the impact and report it to terrorists hiding in tunnels and shelters.
