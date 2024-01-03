Terror groups train kids in art of terrorism

The IDF revealed Wednesday evidence that Hamas and the Islamic Jihad used children in the Gaza Strip for terror activities, motivated and trained them in the art of terror and incited them to terrorism.

The IDF revealed Wednesday evidence that Hamas and the Islamic Jihad used children in the Gaza Strip for terror activities, motivated and trained them in the art of terror and incited them to terrorism.

The IDF revealed Wednesday evidence that Hamas and the Islamic Jihad used children in the Gaza Strip for terror activities, motivated and trained them in the art of terror and incited them to terrorism.

"Children in the Gaza Strip are indoctrinated from a young age to hate Israel and Jews in schools, youth movements, and summer camps," the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said. "The children undergo theoretical and practical military training," he said.

"Children in the Gaza Strip are indoctrinated from a young age to hate Israel and Jews in schools, youth movements, and summer camps," the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said. "The children undergo theoretical and practical military training," he said.

"Children in the Gaza Strip are indoctrinated from a young age to hate Israel and Jews in schools, youth movements, and summer camps," the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said. "The children undergo theoretical and practical military training," he said.

"As part of its routine, Hamas operates summer camps where children learn to shoot rifles, tunnel warfare, anti-tank combat, and even the abduction of soldiers. These camps serve as early stages for military preparation," the IDF spokesperson added, noting that according to intelligence estimates, both Hamas and the Islamic Jihad have a significant number of child recruits.

"As part of its routine, Hamas operates summer camps where children learn to shoot rifles, tunnel warfare, anti-tank combat, and even the abduction of soldiers. These camps serve as early stages for military preparation," the IDF spokesperson added, noting that according to intelligence estimates, both Hamas and the Islamic Jihad have a significant number of child recruits.

"As part of its routine, Hamas operates summer camps where children learn to shoot rifles, tunnel warfare, anti-tank combat, and even the abduction of soldiers. These camps serve as early stages for military preparation," the IDF spokesperson added, noting that according to intelligence estimates, both Hamas and the Islamic Jihad have a significant number of child recruits.