Terror groups train kids in art of terrorism

The IDF revealed Wednesday evidence that Hamas and the Islamic Jihad used children in the Gaza Strip for terror activities, motivated and trained them in the art of terror and incited them to terrorism.
Read more:
"Children in the Gaza Strip are indoctrinated from a young age to hate Israel and Jews in schools, youth movements, and summer camps," the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said. "The children undergo theoretical and practical military training," he said.
"As part of its routine, Hamas operates summer camps where children learn to shoot rifles, tunnel warfare, anti-tank combat, and even the abduction of soldiers. These camps serve as early stages for military preparation," the IDF spokesperson added, noting that according to intelligence estimates, both Hamas and the Islamic Jihad have a significant number of child recruits.
"Even during wartime, the terror groups exploit children for various tasks, such as sending them on missions to deliver messages and weapons. As previously exposed by the IDF, an investigation of a Hamas battalion commander revealed that part of their combat strategy involves using children to transport explosives, for example, disguised as bags of vegetables, based on the understanding that the IDF will not harm them," the IDF stated.
The military also emphasized that Gazan children used by Hamas are sent to the battlefield after attacks to assess the impact and report it to terrorists hiding in tunnels and shelters.