Netanyahu: 'War will end only after achieving all its objectives'

Hours after The New York Times reported that Israel's ammunition stockpiles need replenishment and that the IDF is experiencing shortages in ammunition, spare parts and personnel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asserted on Tuesday afternoon that Israel "will end the war only after achieving all its objectives, and the IDF has all the means to achieve them."

Netanyahu criticized the "anonymous sources" who briefed the newspaper. "I don't know who these anonymous sources are, but I am here to make it unequivocally clear that this will not happen," he said. "We do not succumb to defeatist spirits, not in The New York Times and not anywhere else. We are imbued with the spirit of victory."

The Times reported that Israel's ammunition stockpiles need replenishment after nine months of fighting. The sources mentioned that the IDF is experiencing shortages in ammunition, spare parts and personnel, which is low on morale. A particularly dramatic detail included in the report is that some IDF tanks in Gaza are not loaded with their full complement of shells. This claim is based on interviews with two officers who spoke to the newspaper.

The report also noted that senior IDF officials are advocating for a cease-fire in Gaza, even if it temporarily leaves Hamas in power. Their position reflects a growing rift between them and Netanyahu, who steadfastly refuses to end the war.

According to the Times, senior IDF officials believe a cease-fire would be the best way to free the remaining 120 hostages, both alive and deceased. The newspaper, citing current and former senior security officials, also reported that military leaders think their forces need time to recover in case of a war with Hezbollah, and a cease-fire with Hamas could facilitate an agreement in the north. The Lebanese terrorist group insists on continuing the fight as long as the fighting in Gaza persists.

The report highlighted the need for renewed ammunition supplies, citing Israel's "ammunition economy" efforts to maintain reserves for a potential war with Hezbollah. Five sources and officers added that the IDF is running out of shells. Several sources mentioned a shortage of spare parts for tanks, military bulldozers and armored vehicles.

The IDF responded to The New York Times report but did not explicitly deny it. "The IDF is determined to continue fighting to achieve the war's objectives of destroying Hamas's military and governing capabilities, returning the hostages, and bringing the residents of the north and south back to their homes safely. So far, significant achievements have been made in the fighting in Gaza, and the IDF will continue to fight Hamas throughout the Gaza Strip while continuing to enhance readiness for a war in the north and defense efforts along all borders."