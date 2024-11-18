Can war bring security to the north? Ynet's senior defense analyst discusses the day after

While the IDF completes its mission in South Lebanon, assigned to it by the government, and amid advanced negotiations for a cease-fire that would end the war in the north and allow residents evacuated from their homes to return after more than a year, and allow rebuilding of destroyed communities to begin, questions mount about what the day after the war will look like.

"Before traveling to Washington and Moscow, Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer should have come here to see the reality on the ground, Metula Mayor David Azulay said recently.

7 View gallery Metula homes destroyed in Hezbollah fire

Ynet's senior defense analyst Ron Ben Yishai says the IDF has been removing roadblocks that prevented civilians from approaching areas near the border, that were under Hezbollah anti-tank missile fire. This, he explains, indicates the military's operations in South Lebanon have been successful in removing the immediate threat.

7 View gallery IDF strikes Hezbollah targets in South Lebanon ( Photo: AFP )

7 View gallery Hezbollah underground fortifications uncovered by the IDF in South Lebanon ( Photo: IDF )

7 View gallery Stolen IDF armaments found in South Lebanon villages ( Photo: IDF )

7 View gallery Hezbollah rocket launcher found in South Lebanon village ( Photo: IDF )

7 View gallery Aftermath of an IDF airstrike on a South Lebanon village ( Photo:Thaier Al-Sudani / Reuters )

The IDF has neutralized most of Hezbollah's armaments but, more than that, the troops have prevented the flow of arms to the south. What remains a problem is Hezbollah's use of attack drones.

Ben Yishai says Israel is under attack from Lebanon but also Iraq and Yemen. Those drones can be intercepted because they are detected early and are intercepted away from Israel's borders, but the drones launched from within Lebanon are more of a challenge. Even when a drone launch is detected and followed as it makes its way through Israeli territory, there is a risk of shooting it down over populated areas because of the explosives it carries.

A drone explodes in Nahariya ( Amiram )





The cease-fire agreement nearing its final stages, that would end the fighting in Lebanon, is a good one, according to Ben Yishai. But Israel must insist that an international commission is set up to oversee the implementation of the cease-fire terms. If such a commission is given the proper authority, there is no need to insist on written assurances from the U.S. that the IDF would have the freedom to operate against Hezbollah if the need arises.

7 View gallery Ron Ben Yishai in South Lebanon ( Photo: Ron Ben Yishai )

Ben Yishai criticized the new defense minister for his lack of understanding of the current situation after Israel Katz announced that elimination of Hezbollah is one of the objectives of the war.

"What he should have said was that Israel must demand that Hezbollah is relieved of its heavy weapons south of the Litani River," according to Ben Yishai.

He said when Lebanese villagers return to the south, Hezbollah operatives, many who are themselves residents of those villages, will return with them. What must be prevented is Hezbollah's ability to rebuild its infrastructure under the homes in those villages. The IDF operation caused the destruction of over 60% of the homes in the villages because they were used as launch pads for attack or had tunnels and fortifications build bellow them where Hezbollah sored their massive arsenal or rockets and missiles.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: