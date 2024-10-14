IDF says shot down 5 Lebanon rockets after alarms activated in Netanya and central Israel

The IDF reported Monday morning that it shot down five rockets that crossed into Israeli territory from Lebanon after incoming air raid sirens were activated in central Israel, including in Netanya, Wadi Ara, Harish, Even Yehuda, Kadima-Zoran and several other towns in the Sharon region.

Earlier, sirens twice sounded in Haifa. The IDF confirmed that one rocket fired from Lebanon exploded in an unpopulated area during the first attack. In the second attack, sirens were also heard in Kiryat Yam, Nesher and other towns in the Haifa Bay area. The IDF identified around 10 rockets fired from Lebanon, most of which were intercepted, with one landing in an open field.

2 View gallery Lebanon rockets intercepted over central Israel ( Photo: Raanan Ben-Zur )

Hezbollah issued a warning overnight, threatening that Israel's continued "stubbornness" would turn Haifa and other cities into prime targets for the terrorist group's rockets and drones, similar to Kiryat Shmona near the border. A similar threat appeared on the front page of the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar, regarded as a Hezbollah mouthpiece, with the headline: "Haifa like Kiryat Shmona."

Rocket alerts were also triggered in the Lebanon border towns of Margaliot, Manara and Misgav Am in the Upper Galilee, as well as in Tziv'on, Sasa, Mattat and Dovev, following two separate barrages. The Upper Galilee Regional Council confirmed rocket landings in open areas from the first attack, with no reported injuries.

2 View gallery Hezbollah rockets intercepted over Haifa ( Photo: Jalaa MAREY / AFP )

Meanwhile, fighting continues in southern Lebanon as part of the IDF's limited operation to dismantle terrorist infrastructure in border villages. The IDF reported Monday morning that a reservist from rd Brigade's 8101st Battalion was seriously wounded in combat in southern Lebanon the day before. This follows the serious injury of a soldier from the 401st Brigade's 46th Armored Battalion during fighting in southern Gaza.

In addition, eight soldiers were seriously wounded in the Hezbollah drone attack that killed four soldiers , all 19 years old, at the Golani Brigade Training Base near Binyamina. The victims were identified as Sgt. Omri Tamari, Sgt. Yosef Hieb, Sgt. Yoav Agmon and Sgt. Alon Amitay. At least 51 soldiers were wounded in the incident, some gravely, while others sustained moderate or light injuries.

