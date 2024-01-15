Shin Bet discloses Iran's social media strategy to recruit Israelis

The Shin Bet internal intelligence disclosed on Monday details about an Iranian network aimed at recruiting Israelis for various missions through social media, including gathering intelligence about national security officials and media outspoken against the Islamic Republic.

The Shin Bet disclosed that certain Telegram and Instagram accounts, managed by Iran, have amassed thousands of followers, highlighting the recent trend of Iranian security agencies exploiting online platforms for cynical and manipulative purposes, including activities targeting the families of hostages held in Gaza. This involves organizing gatherings near the families' homes and sending bouquets of flowers and messages to their residences.

The Shin Bet reported that as a part of the protests for the return of hostages, Iranian security officials encourage activities such as displaying banners created by Iranians, photographing protesters and completing 'surveys' on various platforms. To participate in these 'surveys', users are directed to links where they are asked to fill out forms with personal information and list their qualifications in order to collect strategic data on Israeli citizens for potential use in executing security missions.

"The fictitious platforms were exposed using the Shin Bet's advanced tools, capabilities in monitoring cyberspace and thanks to the increased vigilance of Israeli citizens to notice fake websites and hostile platforms, following the latest publications in the media," the Shin Bet said.

Iranian platforms exposed by Shin Bet:

• Tears of War: promotes extremist propaganda and works to recruit Israelis on a regular basis to carry out tasks related to the hostages through "job offers." Some of the fictitious profiles that contacted Israelis include "Deborah", "Noa" and "Tamir", which have long been suspected by alert Israeli citizens on the Internet following warnings about them.

• A Telegram channel called BringHomeNow which pretends to be working for the release of the hostages under similar names and hashtags and its main purpose is to collect Israelis' data by offering "volunteer" forms to be filled with personal details.

• Kan +: a platform pretending to be the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation, using almost the same graphic features. Its purpose is to conduct phishing on Israelis who apply and respond to their surveys.

Additionally, the Shin Bet has identified platforms like Fist, Powerless, Second Israel, and Avengers as Iran-based accounts. According to the security agency, these four networks are masquerading as social movements from various political perspectives. Their objective is to incite civil unrest within the political discourse and to further deepen the societal divide in Israel.

The Shin Bet also stated that "the Shin Bet, in cooperation with the other security agencies, is taking active steps to monitor and any activity that endangers the security of the State of Israel and its citizens by exposing and damaging Iranian efforts to carry out terrorist activities within Israel's territory."