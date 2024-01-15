At least 19 injured in suspected terror attacks in Ra'anana





Suspected car ramming attacks in Ra'anana ( Videos: Ido Erez, Tal Shahar, Yair Shagi, Magen David Adom Operations Documentation, Meir Medical Center Spokesperson )





At least 19 people were injured after being being hit by a car and possibly also stabbed in various streets in the central Israeli city of Ra'anana, leaving four in serious condition, nine in moderate condition and six in mild condition. There are at least three arenas in the city where the attacks took place. According to the initial suspicion, one car first hit passers-by on Haharoshet Street and then headed to Ahuza Street, and ran over other civilians at a bus stop.

Police are reporting that the terrorist, a resident of Hebron, was arrested. The incident is believed to be a terror attack in which the terrorist ran over civilians with stolen vehicles.

"It is suspected to be a rolling incident in which the suspect changed vehicles three times during the incident," according to police.

Police spokesman Eli Levy first said that it had not yet been definitively determined that it was a terror attack, but noted that the suspicion of it was growing stronger by the minute. "We have brought in large forces of the Central District and special units to understand the magnitude of the incident," he said. Levy noted that it is not yet clear whether it is one threat or several, but noted that it is probably one attacker.

Sarit, who survived the attack and was standing near the bus stop on Ahuza Street where some of the victims were run over, described what happened.

"People were standing at the bus stop, and at one point a white car came and hit people here at the bus stop. It's terrible. People were run over here in an instant; it entered with force and hit people at the stop."

Another eyewitness, Eli Gutman, recalled the incident. "I was standing near the bus stop, ready to cross the road to the nearest cafe here; I saw a white car - it accelerated a little before the station and then hit people hard and went into a wall."

According to initial reports, the terrorist was neutralized around 2:20 p.m., but the city is still being searched for additional hazards.

It was also reported that Mayor Rafi Saar ordered security forces to close the electric gates to traffic from next door eastern Kfar Saba and deployed with increased forces in areas with large crowds and school students. "We ask everyone to remain vigilant, and to report any unusual incident," the mayor asked.