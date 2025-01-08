'IDF will stay in Lebanon until Hezbollah is dismantled'

“Israel is not counting on anybody; Israel is counting on Israel,” he told ILTV on Tuesday when asked whether Israel would withdraw from Lebanon as the end of the 60-day ceasefire approaches. “Anything that is not Israel will be a bonus. So, if we manage to deploy the Lebanese army, that's a bonus. If they manage to dismantle the positions of Hezbollah, that's a bonus. But more than 40 Hezbollah terrorists have been killed by Israel since the beginning of the ceasefire because they were trying to rebuild themselves. And this is not going to change—not only in south Lebanon, but all over Lebanon.”