Man moderately wounded in Jerusalem stabbing attack; assailant, 14, arrested

The bloodied knife used by the assailant and recovered at the scene

The Magen David Adom ambulance service evacuated the victim to Hadassah Har HaTsofim Hospital. Meanwhile, police erected roadblocks in the area as part of a sweep for the suspect.

The hospital later reported that the stabbing victim was transferred from its trauma unit, conscious and in stable condition, and undergoing diagnostic imaging.

Initially, police reported a stabbing incident in Neve Yaakov, North Jerusalem. "Multiple police units at the scene commenced a manhunt for the suspect who fled the area," they said.

