Man moderately wounded in Jerusalem stabbing attack; assailant, 14, arrested

Man, 64, stabbed at bus stop and taken to hospital; teen attacker, resident of predominately Palestinian East Jerusalem, nabbed after police chase; knife recovered on-site

A 64-year-old man sustained light to moderate injuries in a stabbing attack at a bus stop in the Neve Yaakov neighborhood in northern Jerusalem.
זירת הפיגועזירת הפיגוע
The bloodied knife used by the assailant and recovered at the scene
Shortly after, law enforcement announced the apprehension of the assailant, a 14-year-old from the capital's predominately Palestinian east part.
The Magen David Adom ambulance service evacuated the victim to Hadassah Har HaTsofim Hospital. Meanwhile, police erected roadblocks in the area as part of a sweep for the suspect.
The hospital later reported that the stabbing victim was transferred from its trauma unit, conscious and in stable condition, and undergoing diagnostic imaging.
זירת הפיגועזירת הפיגוע
Police of the attack in Jerusalem's Neve Yaakov
(Photo: Israel Police)
Initially, police reported a stabbing incident in Neve Yaakov, North Jerusalem. "Multiple police units at the scene commenced a manhunt for the suspect who fled the area," they said.
Following the search, "The terrorist was swiftly apprehended by Jerusalem District officers. The knife used in the attack was recovered at the scene and secured by police. Under the command of Jerusalem District Deputy Commissioner Doron Turgeman, extensive police forces are conducting investigative operations. A tactical assessment is currently underway by the district commander."
""