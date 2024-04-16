After Iran's attack repelled, Zelensky demands same defense alliance as Israel

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the Iranian attack on Israel , and attempted to make a connection between Iran's actions against Israel and Russia's actions in the Russia-Ukraine war, asserting that the regimes in Tehran and Moscow are "spreading terror."

2 View gallery Zelensky demands assurances like Israel ( Photo: AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool via REUTERS, LUDOVIC MARIN / AFP )

Currently, the Ukrainian president is seeking Western support similar to the kind Israel received during the attack from Iran. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian army is facing a severe shortage of artillery, which could lead to defeat in an expected major Russian attack.

In a video posted on Monday, Zelensky referred to the success of the alliance in repelling the Iranian attack. "The whole world witnessed how the alliance acted in the skies above Israel and neighboring countries. It proved how unity in defense against terror can be effective."

"Israel, the U.S., Britain, France and Jordan acted together and efficiently. Together, they prevented terror and further escalation," added the Ukrainian president. Zelensky referred to the fact that Israel received military assistance from other countries, even though, like Ukraine, it is not a NATO member.

"Israel is not a NATO member, so there was no need to invoke Article 5, and no one was dragged into war. They simply contributed to defending human lives." Article 5 of NATO's treaty stipulates that any attack on one of the NATO countries will be considered an attack on the entire alliance, prompting other members to assist," Zelensky said.

2 View gallery Israel is not a NATO member yet received military aid ( Photo: AP Photo/Olivier Matthys )

"The UAVs in the skies of Ukraine sound similar to those in the skies of the Middle East. The impact of ballistic missiles, if not stopped, is the same everywhere. European skies could have received the same level of defense long ago if Ukraine had received similar full support from its allies to repel drones and missiles. Terror must be completely defeated everywhere, not more in some places and less in others," he added.