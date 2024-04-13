Iran launches dozens of drones, cruise missiles at Israel

Iran began its planned attack on Israel late on Saturday with hundreds of drones and cruise missiles launched from Iran. The IDF spokesperson confirmed cruise missiles and drones were launched and said they would need between 2 to 5 hours to reach their target.

Jordan's air defenses were ready to intercept and shoot down any Iranian drones or aircraft that violate its airspace, two regional security sources said. They said the army was also in a state of high alert and radar systems were monitoring drone activity.

Iranian television quoted the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) saying the attack has began. Earlier Supreme Leader Ali Khamene posted his speech threatening Israel on his account on X, under the banner "The Evil regime will be punished."

2 View gallery Ali Khamenei, An Iranian drone, Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo: AFP, Alex Kolomoisky, AP )

Reuters quoted two security sources in Iraq who said dozens of drones had been spotted flying from Iran toward Israel over Iraqi airspace in what Iranian Press TV called "extensive drone strikes" by the Revolutionary Guards.

"Iran has begun an airborne attack against Israel that is likely to unfold over a number of hours, the White House said on Saturday.

President Joe Biden is being regularly updated by his national security team and is in constant communication with Israeli officials as well as U.S. partners and allies, National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement.

Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said if the threat from Iran enters Israeli space sirens will sound in the relevant areas. He urged the public to remain in shelters for at least 10 minutes unless instructed to remain there longer.

2 View gallery IDF Spokesperson Daniel Hagari ( Photo: IDF )

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a televised address said Israel will respond to any attack.

"Israel is prepared for any possible direct attack from Iran. Air defenses are deployed and we are ready for any scenario," Netanyahu said. "We appreciate the United States standing by us and the support of the UK France and many other countries. We will harm anyone that harms us. We will protect ourselves against any threat and will do so with calm and determination. I call on all Israelis to adhere to instructions from the Home Front Command."

The military spokesperson also said the IDF is prepared for any eventuality and is in coordination with the U.S. forces.

The full cabinet was instructed to convene at the military HQ in Tel Aviv and will meet underground. Israeli officials say the targets of Iran would likely be military and not civilian targets.

U.S. President Joe Biden returned to the White House to meet with his top security advisors. Earlier National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke with Israel's Security Council chief Tzachi Hanegbi and repeated the U.S. commitment to Israel's security.

Jordan announced it was closing its airspace as of Saturday night for at least one day.