Widow of security officer killed in Tel Aviv at funeral: 'You are a national hero'

"Like a coward, he approached you from behind. Had he come in front of you, you would have neutralized him. I avenged your death. Watch over me from above. You were such a fighter, there are no people like you," said his fellow patrolman.

Amir, who was killed at the age of 42, leaves behind his wife, Vered, and their three daughters. "My beloved, I love you deeply. Thank you for everything and forgive me for everything," Vered cried out above the grave.

"I want to thank you for the incredible companionship you granted us, for the beautiful daughters you gave me, who ask 'Where is Daddy?' Our daughter Mika told me, 'Mom, I know he sacrificed his life for us, for the people of Israel, but my heart doesn't stop hurting.' I told her that I feel exactly the same," the widow said.

